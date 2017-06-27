 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | Papy, Mabila boost for Birds
 
 

Papy, Mabila boost for Birds

27/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola
image

SOCCER - MBABANE Swallows will be boosted by the return of Papy Tshitshimbi and Sifiso Mabila when they take on CS Sfaxien in their crucial CAF Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

The pair missed the trip to Algeria last week when Swallows locked horns with MC Alger in an away clash that ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts. 

Swallows General Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2000’ Zwane said the DR Congo born industrial midfielder (Papy) and the solid defender (Mabila) have fully recovered and hard at training with the rest of the players in preparation for the must-win game. “The match on Sunday will decide our fate as far as qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament is concerned. We have a full squad and the players are geared up for the challenge. 

We cannot afford to lose this game and we appeal to each and every Swazi, football fan or not, to support us either by gracing the match or by prayer at home,” he said. Zwane said they were yet to announce the entry fee for the Sunday match after consultations with stakeholders.Swallows need all three points to boost their chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament. 

Crowd

Swallows’ seasoned winger Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko said in as much as it won’t be easy, victory was possible against Sfaxien especially because they had the backing of the home crowd.

“We didn’t know much about them when they beat us in the away match but having seen their style of play, we know what it takes to triumph over them,” he said. 

The match will be played at Somhlolo National Stadium at 3pm. The other group B fixture will see MC Alger playing hosts to Platinum Stars this coming Friday. 

Sfaxien are set to arrive in the country on Saturday, a day before their crucial clash against Swallows on Sunday.

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
SD considers buying drugs in bulk
Full story
Orderly insults doctor, ordered to pay E20 000
Full story
PM encourages women empowerment
Full story
More teen girls involved in drugs than boys
Full story
Soldier to plead guilty to killing boy (14), granted E5 000 bail
Full story
REVEALING THE IDENTITY OF JESUS CHRIST
Full story
WHY SOME LEADERS FAIL TO COMMUNICATE
Full story
I was never shot - Sands
Full story
Oskido, Major League, Kwesta, Fifi Cooper added to Hipnotik Fest
Full story
‘DOLOLO’ BABES WODUMO AT PRINCE MAJAHA CHARITY CUP
Full story
Gavin Hunt to scout for talent in COSAFA Cup
Full story
Local teams expected to have computers this season
Full story
COPA Coca-Cola finals at Manzini Club
Full story
FA /Adidas deal ends
Full story
‘Bull’ needs a sole Director - ‘Chacklas’
Full story
Mobile Money strengthens SEDCO’s entrepreneurship programme
Full story
SPPRA still engaging UNDP for tender prices reference project funding
Full story
Interventions underway for review of govt’s tender prices
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.