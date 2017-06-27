Papy, Mabila boost for Birds

SOCCER - MBABANE Swallows will be boosted by the return of Papy Tshitshimbi and Sifiso Mabila when they take on CS Sfaxien in their crucial CAF Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

The pair missed the trip to Algeria last week when Swallows locked horns with MC Alger in an away clash that ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Swallows General Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2000’ Zwane said the DR Congo born industrial midfielder (Papy) and the solid defender (Mabila) have fully recovered and hard at training with the rest of the players in preparation for the must-win game. “The match on Sunday will decide our fate as far as qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament is concerned. We have a full squad and the players are geared up for the challenge.

We cannot afford to lose this game and we appeal to each and every Swazi, football fan or not, to support us either by gracing the match or by prayer at home,” he said. Zwane said they were yet to announce the entry fee for the Sunday match after consultations with stakeholders.Swallows need all three points to boost their chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Crowd

Swallows’ seasoned winger Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko said in as much as it won’t be easy, victory was possible against Sfaxien especially because they had the backing of the home crowd.

“We didn’t know much about them when they beat us in the away match but having seen their style of play, we know what it takes to triumph over them,” he said.

The match will be played at Somhlolo National Stadium at 3pm. The other group B fixture will see MC Alger playing hosts to Platinum Stars this coming Friday.

Sfaxien are set to arrive in the country on Saturday, a day before their crucial clash against Swallows on Sunday.