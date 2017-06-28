 
We need a win at all cost – Koki

28/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini

SOCCER – CAPITAL city giants Mbabane Swallows head coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati says his side needs to win their return leg match against CS Sfaxien on Sunday at all cost.
The country’s CAF Confederations cup envoys’ mentor said this when interviewed on the upcoming Group B encounter set for the country’s Mecca – Somhlolo National Stadium.
The two sides will face-off on Sunday in a return leg fixture after Mbabane Swallows lost 0-1 in the away first leg.

