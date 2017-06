Phumlani to lead Sihlangu, Figuareido out 28/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – ROYAL Leopard towering defender Phumlani Dlamini is expected to captain the national team Sihlangu in the 2017 COSAFA Cup.

The former Manzini Sundowns player will lead the nation's pride in the absence of skipper Tony 'TT' Tsabedze, who will miss the regional showpiece due to his club's Mbabane Swallows commitment in the CAF Confederation Cup.