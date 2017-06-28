 
Archives
Home | SPORTS | E50 to watch 'Birds', CS Sfaxien match
 
 

E50 to watch ‘Birds’, CS Sfaxien match

28/06/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Dlamini
image AT WAR: Mbabane Swallows players.

SOCCER – FOOTBALL fans will part ways with E50 to watch the CAF Confederation Match between Mbabane Swallows versus CS Sfaxien.

The match will be played at Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday. 

This was revealed by Mbabane Swallows General Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2000’ Zwane, who further urged all Swazis to come in their numbers to rally behind the team.

“The entrance will be E50 for our CAF encounter against Tunisian side CS Sfaxien. We further invite all football fans in the country to come in their numbers to support the boys on Sun-day. The 12th man is always very crucial, especially in such games.” he said.

Power

Zwane said they would do everything in their power to win this match.

“We are preparing hard for this encounter and all we want is the three points. The players are ready for this match and know what it means to the entire nation.”

Opponents

‘Umkhonto Ka-Shaka’ as the red and white outfit is affectionately called, are currently third on the log standings in Group B with four points and trail log leaders MC Alger by four points. 

Their opponents (CS Sfaxien) are second with seven points. The match will start at 3pm. 

 

...Tyson goes AWOL

SOCCER - WHILE the club is preparing for its crucial encounter against CS Sfaxien, youngster Colani ‘Tyson’ Magagula is reported AWOL.

Sources close to the matter have revealed that the defender hasn’t been with the team since the beginning of the week.

The player is said to be considering other options for this coming season after growing increasingly frustrated over lack of game time in the capital city giants starting XI.

Sought for comment, coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati confirmed that the player was not with the rest of the team. 

“I can only confirm that he is not with the team as you can see but I am not aware of the reasons. I cannot say more on this matter because I am yet to get an update.”

Vilakati said the rest of the players were hard at training.

Whereabouts

“All the players are available for selection and I can only pray that none of them get injured before Sunday. The only player missing so far is ‘Tyson’, and I am not sure of his whereabouts, otherwise we are ready to roll.”

On the other hand, Mbabane Swallows General Manager Sandile Beyond ‘2000’ Zwane refuted the claims, deeming them as utter rubbish.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. I was just with ‘Tyson’ five minutes ago, so really I don’t know anything about him going AWOL, so please don’t publish lies,” said Zwane. 

 
 
 

