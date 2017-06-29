 
Wanderers lose in E200 000 SPTC Charity Cup battle

29/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule

SOCCER - FOLLOWING a long standing battle to have E200 000 deducted from their prize money by Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) after the 2016 Charity Cup, Manzini Wanderers Football Club have lost an application for a summary judgement to have the money released back to them.
The team had moved an application at the High Court seeking an order to have SPTC, cited as the first respondent, and the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS), cited as the second respondent, to release back to the them, the E200 000 which was deducted from their prize money of E450 000 they had won in the 2016 Swazi Telcom Charity Cup as runners-up.

