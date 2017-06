SOCCER - MBABANE Swallows players have declared readiness for CAF Confederation Cup opponents CS Sfaxien on Sunday. Interviewed yesterday, veteran winger Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko said they were ready for the game on Sunday.

