EURO- AFRICA COLLEGE BOOST FOR 'BIRDS'

29/06/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane
image DONATES: Euro-Africa Campus Executive Director Hezekiel Dlamini presenting jackets to Mbabane Swallows Vice Captain Wonder Samba Jive Nhleko and defender Sifiso Mabila while the team's General Manager Sandile Zwane looks on. (pic: Qondile Ntiwane)

SOCCER – MBABANE Swallows have received a timely boost ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup clash from Euro Africa Campus.

The Manzini-based College sponsored the local giants with 30 windbreaker jackets. Swallows will play Tunisian based CS Sfaxien in a must win clash at the Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday. Presenting the jackets to the team, the college’s Executive Director Hezekiel Dlamini said they were proud to be associated with Mbabane Swallows, a giant of Swazi football.  “As a college we found it necessary to put emphasis on sports and sports development in the country. Sports have a unique power to attract, mobilise and inspire people. Physical activities like soccer are not merely about fitness or victory.  They are an essential building block of a prosperous and healthy society. “Playing sports helps one stay in shape, teaches one to be organised, boosts friendships and builds relationships with  peers,” he said. Dlamini said it was an honour and privilege to present the token of appreciation to Mbabane Swallows, who were representing the country well. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the director, GM, management, playing staff and supporters. As a college, we join the rest of the Swazi nation in wishing Mbabane Swallows all the best in their must win game on Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swallows General Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2000’ Zwane expressed gratitude to the college for the kind gesture.

“As Swallows we would like to thank Euro Africa College for presenting us with these jackets. They will really go a long way seeing that we have night games, which are very cold,” he said. The team’s Vice-Captain Wonder Samba Jive Nhleko also thanked the college for their contribution to the team and that it would motivate them ahead of the game. It will be E50 to watch the match and the visitors will be arriving in the country tomorrow.

 

