Minister assures De Jongh of nation’s support 30/06/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER - MINISTER of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala has assured Sihlangu coach Pieter De Jongh of the nation’s support.

Addressing the gathering during the team's farewell at the NFAS Technical Centre yesterday, the minister said they were fully behind the coach and his technical staff. Sihlangu left the country yesterday to be part of the COSAFA Castle Cup in Rustenburg, South Africa.