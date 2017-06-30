SFAXIEN TOP STRIKER MARZOUKI TO MISS 'BIRDS' CLASH

SOCCER – CS Sfaxien top striker Alaeddine Marzouki has been suspended for the team’s CAF Confederation Cup against Mbabane Swallows.

The North-Eastern African country will visit the local giants in a must-win encounter slated for the country’s Mecca, Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday, starting at 3pm.

Information sourced from one of the Tunisian publications, Alchourouk is that the player has been suspended following his conduct during the team’s clash against South Africa’s Platinum Stars.

The troublesome striker was said to have showed anger after being replaced at the end of the match by the team’s coach.

Marzouki scored against the red and white ensemble in their 1-0 victory during the first leg played at the Stade Taieb Mehiri last month.

Swallows will have to win the clash in order to keep their qualification hopes alive. The ‘Beautiful Birds’ are currently placed in third position in Group B with four points while their opponents are second in the group with six points.

Sfaxien are expected to arrive in the country today via the KMIII International Airport and will be booked at the Royal Swazi Sun Hotel.