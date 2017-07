Paint Somhlolo red and white, supporters urged 01/07/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER - Mbabane Swallows National Supporters Committee (NSC) has urged the team’s supporters to attend the CAF Confederation Cup game tomorrow in their numbers.

Swallows will take on CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at Somhlolo National Stadium.

NSC Secretary Jackson Dlamini urged the supporters to come and witness the game live as opposed to relying on other forms of communication. click here for full edition