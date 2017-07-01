 
Sihlangu to face Zimbabwe in COSAFA quarterfinals

01/07/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela

SOCCER - The nation’s pride Sihlangu Semnikati will take on Zimbabwe in the quarterfinals of the 2017 COSAFA Cup.
The two sides will lock horns at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace tomorrow  at 7.30pm.
The ‘Warriors’ qualified after their impressive 6-0 victory against Seychelles yesterday.
Zimbabwe finished at the top of group B with seven points and 10 goals and will now face the nation’s pride in the last eight of the regional showpiece.

