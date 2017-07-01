Ngwane High crowned SSSA/COPA Coca-Cola champs 01/07/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - A barren draw led to penalty shootouts that saw Ngwane High triumph 4-3 over Matsetsa High in the Swaziland Schools Sports Association (SSSA) COPA Coca-Cola finals at Manzini Club yesterday.

The fast flowing encounter watched by over 300 pupils and other spectators was graced by dignitaries that included Ministry of Education PS Pat Muir, National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) CEO Frederick Mngomezulu, Coca-Cola Marketing Manager Swaziland Nqobile Simelane and SSSA President Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini, among others. click here for full edition