Palma,’ Msholozi’ doubtful for Sfaxien clash 01/07/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – Local envoys Mbabane Swallows are racing against time to have defenders Mandla Palma and Siyabonga ‘Msholozi’ Mdluli recover for the CAF Confederation Cup match against CS Sfaxien slated for the Somhlolo National Stadium tomorrow.

Palma is struggling with a recurring knee injury while Mdluli picked up a minor knock earlier this week.

Swallows team doctor Samkeliso Mdluli said they were working around the clock to have the two players available for the upcoming fixture.