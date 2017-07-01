‘Sikhali’ a very dangerous man - CS Sfaxien coach

SOCCER – Mbabane Swallows’ CAF Confederation Cup opponents CS Sfaxien are worried about the local giants’ prolific striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa.

This was revealed by the visitors head coach Jose Mota upon their arrival at the Royal Swazi Sun Hotel yesterday. The Tunisian based ensemble will face off with Swallows at the Somhlolo National Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Portuguese coach said Ndzinisa was a dangerous man considering his rich scoring form in the tournament, where he has netted six goals.

“The Swallows striker, who is also their top goal scorer, is their danger man and we need to keep a close eye on him throughout the match. He is very lethal but I have a good plan to stop him and the rest of his teammates whom we have researched on before coming to Swaziland,” he said.

Mota said their mission tomorrow was to win against the local envoys in order to book a place in the quarterfinals of the competition

“We need to win Sunday’s (tomorrow’s) game so that we can qualify for the quarterfinals and we are here for nothing less than the maximum points. We are quite aware of the opposition’s capabilities and are going to give it our best shot throughout the match so that we can return home victorious,” he further said. The Tunisian side are currently sitting second in Group B with seven points three ahead of local envoys that are currently sitting third with four points. The Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati-led side will be hoping to avenge the 0-1 loss inflicted by Sfaxien during the group’s opener played in Sfax, Tunisia over a month ago.