DZELI, THOBILE EVOKE EMOTION 29/12/2016 03:00:00 By Phumelele Mkhonta DZELI the Poet and Thobile Makoyane evoked a lot of emotions during their performances at the Buhle Art Gallery in Mbabane last Thursday night at their show dubbed ‘Hand Made Voices’.

In their performances, they were mainly telling stories through poetry.

The show commenced at 7pm and it lasted until 8.30 pm.

The place was filled with about 50 people and some of those in attendance were; Lusolotja Ginindza, Tall Tree’s Larry Mhlanga, Beko the Storyteller, make-up artist Setsabile Tsela and KrTC. click here for full edition