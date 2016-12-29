 
SA’S VINNY ADDED ON BIG 5 LINE-UP

29/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Phumelele Mkhonta
SOUTH Africa’s godfather of house music Vinny Da Vinci will be performing at the crossover party dubbed ‘The Big 5- #Khwesha’ at Esibayeni Lodge in Matsapha.

Vinny Da Vinci, whose real name is Vincent Motshegoa, will be joining the five biggest entertainment stables in Swaziland and other local artists. 

The Big Five is an initiative by Swazi Boy, Mega Sound, Big Fun, Claiming Grounds and Esibayeni Lodge where artists and deejays in these stables will be entertaining attendees on New Year’s Eve.

 Local artists who will be joining the Big Five are King Terry, Flameboy Universe, Illa Penboy and others.

Swazi Boy’s Mthunzi ‘Shadow’ Zwane said Vinny was invited to joining the Big Five because Swazis adore him.

“We are ecstatic to reveal that South Africa’s renowned deejay, Vinny, is joining the Big Five in crossing over to 2017. He will be coming with his family and we are also his family in Swaziland and together will pursue nothing but a successful night,” he said.

 

Vinny Da Vinci will arrive early in the country to have a meet and greet session.

“We will also grant house music producers the opportunity to have a brief mentor session with the icon,” Zwane said.

Pre-sale tickets cost E150 for general, E350 VIP while at the gate the general ticket is E200. VIP tickets are not available at the gate.

 

To deep house music fans and fun lovers, he needs not to be introduced. Vinny Da Vinci (Vincent Motshegoa was born on 15 April 1974) and is a South African DJ and music producer.

 He started producing music at an early age of 16. He is a partner and executive producer in House Afrika Records. He is also a regular guest deejay at Channel O. He’s popular tracks are; ‘Moving on’, ‘Deeper’, ‘You Got this’ and many others.

 
 
 

