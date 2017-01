NKOSI SIBANDA MESMERISES AT CUBA NORA CAFE 16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Majaha Nkonyane UPCOMING Zimbabwean born Nkosi Sibanda stole the hearts of many at Cuba Nora on Friday night where he was hosting a one man Afro soul jam session.

His calm music from what he played on the keys and musical voice blended in perfectly, creating a calm atmosphere which was well received by the dinners.

The event started at 19:00 with Nkosi on keys, opening with a Zim rendition which he said was his own composition.

