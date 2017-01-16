NO ‘JAN-WORRY’ AT SOLANI’S NKANDLA

ON THE ONES AND TWOS: Lenyora and Vuyani Ntombini on the ones and twos at Solanis Shisanyama at Msunduza in Mbabane on Saturday night. (Pics: Phumelele Mkhonta)

AS many fun lovers are complaining about the hoo-ha of January, the show goes on at Solanis Shisanyama, aka Nkhandla, in Mbabane.

AS many fun lovers are complaining about the hoo-ha of January, the show goes on at Solanis Shisanyama, aka Nkhandla, in Mbabane.

The venue has been jam packed and vibey from the festive season crossing over to all the weekends this January, which is not the case with some of the hot spots in the country as per norm.

The venue saw about 200 fun lovers on Saturday night alone and they were jamming to the sounds that were being dished by resident deejays Tonic Deep, Lenyora, Katz, Mbekezeli and others. It was a perfect night of house, hip hop, kwaito and other genres of music which got the revellers dancing until the crack of dawn.