Miss Cultural Heritage for global showpiece

WORLD STAGE: Miss Cultural Heritage Sindiswa Dlamini.

WHILST Miss Swaziland Linda Hutchinson has missed the Miss World pageant, Miss Cultural Heritage Sindiswa Dlamini will be heading to Johannesburg to represent the country at the Miss Heritage Global.

The Miss Cultural Heritage queen will be leaving tomorrow to represent the country on the world stage and will be away for 10 days as the main day is February 18.

The actual event will be taking place at the Carnival City Big Top Arena in Johannesburg.

The beauty queens will be involved in modelling classes, swimming, hiking, sweating it out at the gym and a number of outdoor activities. They will also get a chance to showcase their different designs, from traditional to formal wear. She will be dressed by Millennium Trends.

“I am very excited to be part of this competition and am hoping to bring the crown home,” she said.

Sindiswa was crowned Miss Cultural Heritage on November 27, 2016 with Minenhle Mthembu as her first princess and Nontobeko Simelane as her second princess.

Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC) CEO Stanley Dlamini said they were proud to be sending the queen to the pageant.

“We are very proud of this young lady as she will be representing the country on the world stage. All competitions we attend we make sure to influence the world stage and let them know about our kingdom. We wish nothing but the best for her as she competes,” he said.

Sindiswa is not new to winning as she is the former SCOT Miss Heritage queen. She will be competing with different women from various countries of the world.

Miss Swaziland, on the other hand, would miss the opportunity to represent the country on the Miss World stage as the local Miss Swaziland Committee does not have the license to send her there.

Linda is having a hard time proving her capabilities to the nation as she is a student at the University of Swaziland and most of her time is dedicated to her school work, more than her national duty.