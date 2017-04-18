Redemption Thrill on their debut Performance

POSE: Redemption Story posing for a group picture on arrival at The State Theatre.

REDEMPTION Story embarked on their debut performance in a big way as they were invited to share the stage with Tshwane Gospel Choir at The State Theatre in South African on Saturday evening.

The group was performing for the first time since the launch of their debut album after their revival last year. The hosts, Tshwane Gospel Choir, was celebrating seven years in the music industry and hosted two shows between Friday and Saturday.

The local group was the curtain raiser for the Tshwane ensemble at their Saturday show which was a great success with the locals leaving a mark in the South African music space. Despite the short time allocated to the group on stage, they were able to make an impact on the audience with the four songs they rendered.

They kicked off their performance with the song titled ‘Sing Out’ followed by ‘Ngisvusiwe’ a song led by Zambane Simelane. They also performed their popular song ‘Uyabuya’ led by Simiso Simelane and closed their set with the choir song, ‘Salubuya’. Despite the technical glitches experienced by the group because of the sound system, they managed to impress the audience especially with the Simiso Simelane led song titled ‘Uyabuya’. The audience received the group well as they were seen dancing during the choir’s performance. Zambane Simelane after the show said it was an amazing experience for the group adding that for them to get recognition from a group of Tshwane’s standard was humbling. She said they learnt a lot from the performance at the State Theatre adding that they also learnt many things from watching the Tshwane outfit perform. “We were humbled by the opportunity because it came at a time when we want to aggressively promote the group. We are hoping for even bigger and better shows with Tshwane because we believe this is the beginning of a long term relationship” she said. She added that even the choristers were excited about performing In Tshwane stating that the level of discipline the choir displayed was commendable. She said despite the excitement the choir remained professional. Khayelihle Maziya also noted that this was good exposure for the group stating such exposure would help them improve.

“This is a professional and disciplined group which has been in the industry for some time and we learnt a lot from them. We will implement some of the things in our group to make us even better ensemble than we are. We have not performed in a long time and such shows are helpful,” she said. On another note, Tshwane Gospel Choir were at their usual best rendering a number of their famous songs which kept the almost fully packed 2000 seater auditorium on their feet for better part of their performance.

The highlight of the show was when they performed the theatrical song about Jesus dying for our sins. The audience was left a bit shocked as ‘bloodied’ Joseph, portraying Jesus Christ, walked in carrying a cross just like Jesus Christ. The song kept the audience close to tears as they witnessed a demonstration of the saddest moments of Jesus Christ life on earth.