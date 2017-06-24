 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | ENTERTAINMENT | Manicho - A fresh, Unique talent
 
 

Manicho - A fresh, Unique talent

24/06/2017 03:00:00 By Njabulo Dlamini

As a country, Swaziland has most recently witnessed a rise in the number of talented citizens in the arts fold.
Be it in the poetry, traditional, afro-soul, jazz or even gospel music, Swazis are clearly making noise that is very much pleasing to the ear.
Even neighbouring South African music artists cannot help but applaud the sudden rise of Swaziland’s arts industry. Give Swazis the big stage and they will not let you down; their creativity is both telling and tenacious.
Over the years, talented artists have been limited to the gospel music genre so much that artists such as Shongwe and Khuphuka Saved, along with Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, have in years gone past been honoured at the South African awards for their exploits.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Bishop Stephen Masilela returns as SCC President
Full story
King mourns deaths of Botswana, Namibia ex-presidents
Full story
Drama as Lukhozi nab 5 armed men in Manzini
Full story
Former accountant general dodges gaol
Full story
Fired SEA Board lashes out at minister, PS
Full story
The coexistence of entrepreneurship and poverty in Africa
Full story
DO MEN COMPREHEND, COMPLY OR EVEN APPRECIATE FAMILY PLANNING?
Full story
Bushiri millionaires: Desperate times, Desperate Measures
Full story
TODAY IS THE DAY: MEET THE STARS
Full story
Manicho - A fresh, Unique talent
Full story
MY DURBAN EXPERIENCE - SMALLZ
Full story
WTC introduces Paralympics competition
Full story
Matsetsa, Ngwane High through to COPA finals
Full story
Only football people can revenge for me – Mashumi
Full story
Sitsebe face Lesotho in COSAFA Cup preparations
Full story
Court orders that Mashumi freely stands for elections
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.