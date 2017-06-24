Manicho - A fresh, Unique talent 24/06/2017 03:00:00 By Njabulo Dlamini As a country, Swaziland has most recently witnessed a rise in the number of talented citizens in the arts fold.

Be it in the poetry, traditional, afro-soul, jazz or even gospel music, Swazis are clearly making noise that is very much pleasing to the ear.

Even neighbouring South African music artists cannot help but applaud the sudden rise of Swaziland’s arts industry. Give Swazis the big stage and they will not let you down; their creativity is both telling and tenacious.

Over the years, talented artists have been limited to the gospel music genre so much that artists such as Shongwe and Khuphuka Saved, along with Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, have in years gone past been honoured at the South African awards for their exploits. click here for full edition