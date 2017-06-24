MY DURBAN EXPERIENCE - SMALLZ

Not only has Swaziland been breeding renowned artists but it has groomed stand-up comedians who are actually doing well and have been time and again been exported to South Africa and other countries to perform.

Lungelo Gina, who hails by the name ‘Smallz,’ was recently invited to the fifth annual Southern African Youth Illusion in Durban two weeks ago. Southern African Youth Illusion is an initiative where the youth from Southern African nations embrace, acknowledge and celebrate Youth Day; a respected holiday in South Africa which commemorates the day the youth of South Africa died while fighting for freedom during the apartheid era.

According to Smallz, it was at the MTN Bush Fire Schools Festival where a South African man appreciated his talent, took his contacts and invited him to Durban thereafter.

“My trip to Durban was amazing from the first day to the very last. I was warmly welcomed by the ETHEKWINI Arts and Culture representative who were part of the festival stakeholders. I was given VIP treatment; me and my team from were given proper accommodation. Before I took the stage, I was introduced as Best Comedian in Swaziland by the representative. Fortunately, I think I did not disappoint such that I landed myself more bookings,” he said.

The comedian continued saying the trip opened other doors and the opportunities just came at the right time when he was not busy with tertiary studies at the moment; as the schedule at UNISWA is no joke.

“Sharing the stage with other South African acts was amazing as I will now form part of the documentary,” he continues, adding he has another gig lined up on July 26 at Mpumalanga hosted by Lashona Arts Team. He was roped in here to represent Swaziland.

As a last born, he grew up strongly believing that if you pray for something, you would get it and looking back, he believes that God has set him where he is today for a purpose, to make people laugh and live longer.

“I appreciate the support my family has given me. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for them and I will always hold them so close to my heart,” he added. He further stated that in the near future, people can expect to get pregnant with the jokes he will be coming with as there will be laughter and tears of joy. He says he brings a clean, fresh and humorous slate of jokes for the country as a whole to see why he is just simply the best.

SMALLZ’S HIGHLIGHT IN HIS CAREER

n Performing before the King for the first time.

n Winning a national comedy competition and be given a status of being the best Comedian ever discovered in the country.

n Winning Best Comedian NACA Award

n Winning Delphic Comedian Of The year

n Perfoming before thousands of school children at the MTN Bush Fire.

n Perfoming first time outside the country in Botswana in 2015.

n Making Friends with prominent individuals in the country and widening horizons of contacts... 8. Being complimented by Tall Ass Mo from SA requesting we do something in SA but failed because I was already a week before my exams.